Democratic Action Party leader Lim Kit Siang hopes Malaysia moves away from race-based politics

KUALA LUMPUR: In the future, there should not be any mono-ethnic political parties in Malaysia, Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Lim Kit Siang has said.

Mr Lim is the parliamentary chief of the Chinese-majority DAP and has been in politics for more than half a century.

He told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Friday (Jun 29) that he sees hope in the recently concluded general election, where more Malaysians were ready to move away from race-based politics.

The 14th general election (GE14) was a watershed that saw an overwhelming majority of voters - regardless of race, religion and creed - come together on May 9 to end the 60-odd years of unbroken rule by the United Malays National Organisation-led (UMNO) Barisan Nasional coalition.

The Malaysia Chinese Association, part of that coalition and the biggest Chinese political party in the country, should disband and become a multiracial party, the 77-year-old political stalwart added in his interview with Channel NewsAsia.



"There was such a vicious campaign. One based on racial hatred, fear and lies whereby if UMNO loses, Malays will suffer and (be) in peril, and Lim Kit Siang will become the next PM," he said. "Despite the viciousness and intensity of politics of hate, lies and fear, we could bring about this change. It's a sign of hope for Malaysia.”



Mr Lim’s decision to stay out of the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, in which his son, Mr Lim Guan Eng, is the finance minister, is understandable. He had said at a press conference in 2017 that his absence from the PH leadership lineup would give opportunities to more young people.



"WE MUST BUILD ON IT"

PH leaders must lead by example, and reject race or religion-based politics to develop and unleash the full potential of multiracial Malaysia, Mr Lim said.



"We can not achieve this overnight, (but) we are moving in that direction. There is no hegemony in the PH government, all parties must be seen to be equal."



However, Lim noted that the journey would not be easy since race and religion have always been part of Malaysia's political DNA. There are already pushbacks as seen in the recent furore over the Chinese statements issued by the finance ministry that sparked a campaign to defend Bahasa Malaysia as the official language.

"There is an attempt for (race-based) elements to come back, we should not underestimate the power of politics of race, religion, hate and lies. I think we have achieved a major victory in the last election, we must build on it."

Although DAP has made significant inroads in urban places and further increased the number of its parliamentary seats from 38 to 42 in the recent election, it is still working to reach out to non-Chinese communities.

“There is residual suspicion and hate and fear but we should take it in the right perspective," he said.

"DAP has always been (a) multiracial party, we are committed to a country for all Malaysians. We have never given up hope and aspirations, that's why since 1969 we contested, it has always been on a multiracial slate. Now we have Malays, Indians, Iban and Kadazans."

While Lim is certain that there will always be coalition politics in Malaysia, GE14 was an important breakthrough in nation-building, he said.

“For Malaysians, there is a sense of hope, pride and joy as Malaysians, for (the) first time, we should build on it and make sure it's not something wasted or lost," Mr Lim said.

DAP holds the record as the political party with the highest winning rate, of nearly 90 per cent, in GE14.

