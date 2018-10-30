Lion Air crash: Families 'still hoping for a miracle' as search intensifies

JAKARTA: "I hope for a miracle and that he is still alive," said Lutfiani Eka Putri, referring to her husband Deryl Fida Febrianto. He was on board Lion Air flight JT610 when it crashed on Monday (Oct 29).

The couple got married just two weeks ago.

He last messaged her from the plane at 6.12am, with a selfie by the window. At 6.15am, he stopped replying to her messages.

The Lion Air plane vanished from radar 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, plunging into the Java Sea moments after it had asked to return to the Indonesian capital.



Deryl, 22, was on the flight to Pangkal Pinang city, a jumping-off point for tourists to the nearby Belitung beach where he was due to begin work on a cruise ship.



"When I saw the news, I matched the flight number with the ticket photo Deryl had sent," Lutfiani, 23, said. "I immediately started crying."



They had grown up together, she told reporters, showing a picture of them smiling on their wedding day.

Deryl's father, Didik Setiawan, said he first heard the news over the radio at about 9am.

"I heard that they had lost contact with a plane and when they recited the flight number, I immediately recognised it," said the 44-year-old. Deryl was his eldest son.

"But now he's disappeared with the plane," he added.



Deryl was among the plane's 181 passengers, which included two infants and a child. There were six crew members and two pilots.



Alfiani Hidayatul Solikah, one of the six cabin crew said to have been operating Lion Air flight JT610 (Photos: Instagram)

At least 10 bodies have been recovered so far, along with 14 bags worth of aircraft debris and personal belongings, including ID cards, a driving licence and a pair of children's shoes.



All the people on board were "likely" dead, said search and rescue agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji.

Authorities are still trying to locate the black boxes, to determine why the pilot, Indian national Bhavye Suneja, had issued the request to return to Jakarta, which was granted. No distress signal was received from the aircraft's emergency transmitter.

His distraught parents have been flown from New Delhi to Jakarta.

"Please pray," said a sobbing mother of Captain Suneja.



Gulshan Suneja, father of Bhavye Suneja, a pilot of Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed into the sea, is consoled before he leaves for Jakarta, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Flight stewardess Alfiani Hidayatul Solikah, 20, was reportedly named in the flight manifest. A relative told Detik on Monday that her parents were shocked and asked not be disturbed.



According to the report, family and friends gathered at Alfiani's house said they hoped for a miracle and that she was safe.

Her Instagram page offered glimpses of her life as a flight stewardess.



"(This crew is) calm, but quick. Thank you for always reminding me to do my prayers. See you on our next flight. Remember me," she wrote in a post.

At the Bhayangkara Hospital in Pangkal Pinang on Tuesday, a man named Haris Kiswanto was awaiting news about his older brother, who had been on the flight.

"My brother, Bambang Rosali Usman, his name was on the manifest of Lion Air JT610. But we are still hoping for a miracle, that he is fine and healthy, maybe stranded somewhere," said Haris.



Haris Kiswanto, relative of Lion Air passenger. (Photo: Reuters)

Sugiharto Fong, whose younger sister was on the flight, said: "It is God's will, we cannot do anything. We just hope that his remains will be found by search and rescue team soon. We hope others, like the police, can help (with) the search and find him soon. We'll keep praying."



Others face the prospect of losing several family members.

Djap Min Jung, 40, said five of his loved ones were on the ill-fated Boeing-737 MAX.



Djap Min Jung holds up a phone showing a picture of one of his relatives who was on board flight JT610. (Photo: Reuters)

Tearful relatives have also gathered at the Jakarta airport, waiting for news of their loves ones.

A mother urged her toddler son to "wait and be brave", while another told her crying girl: "Be patient, pray (for) the best for papa."

