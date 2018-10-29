Lion Air plane crash: What we know so far about flight JT610

JAKARTA: A search and rescue mission is under way for passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 after it crashed early on Monday (Oct 29).

The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta at around 6.20am (7.20am Singapore time), a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue agency said, as updates on the crash continued to trickle in.

Advertisement

It was due to have landed in Pangkal Pinang, on the island of Bangka, at 7.20am, the Flightradar24 website showed.



The flight path of Lion Air JT610. (Image: Flightradar24)

​​​​​​​

PASSENGERS AND CREW

There were 189 people were on board, including six crew members and two pilots. Two infants and a child were among the passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesian officials named the captain of the flight as Bhavye Suneja, who according to local media reports, has been identified as an Indian national who has been with the airline for seven years.

According to Lion Air, Suneja and his co-pilot, Harvino, had 11,000 hours of flying between them.

THE PLANE

Flight JT610 was a Boeing 737-800 MAX, an updated, more fuel-efficient version of the manufacturer's workhorse single-aisle jet. The first Boeing 737 MAX jets were introduced into service in 2017.

Lion Air took delivery of the aircraft on Aug 13 this year, Indonesian officials said.



FLIGHT PATH

Preliminary flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the aircraft climbed to around 5,000ft before losing, and then regaining height before finally falling towards the sea.

It was last recorded at 3,650ft and its speed had risen to 345 knots, according to raw data captured by the respected tracking website, which could not immediately be confirmed.

Its last recorded position was about 15km north of the Indonesian coastline, according to a Google Maps reference of the last coordinates reported by Flightradar24.

Kompas TV in a news report cited an air traffic controller at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport as saying that takeoff was normal for the Lion Air flight. But after a few minutes, the pilot radioed back to request a return back to the airport.



The request was approved, but contact was lost shortly after.

"The plane crashed into water about 30 to 40 metres deep," search and rescue agency spokesman Yusuf Latif told AFP.

"We're still searching for the remains of the plane."

Videos and images of the plane's debris floating off the sea of Java have surfaced on social media.

WATCH: Debris from #LionAir flight #JT610 floating in the sea off Java, after it crashed shortly after take off from Jakarta (📹: BNPB Indonesia) https://t.co/4jVWZli7ag pic.twitter.com/A8v34SYC85 — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) October 29, 2018





IN PICTURES: Debris and personal belongings of those on board #LionAir flight #JT610, which crashed on Monday morning after taking off from Jakarta (📷: BNPB Indonesia) https://t.co/4jVWZli7ag pic.twitter.com/uBVmVIP0wB — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) October 29, 2018



