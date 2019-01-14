Lion Air: Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder of crashed jet

JAKARTA: Indonesia has found the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air plane more than two months after the Boeing Co 737 MAX jet crashed into the sea near Jakarta, killing all 189 on board, an official said on Monday.

"It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet," Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's transport safety committee (KNKT), said by text message.

Indonesian rescuers retrieved six bags of body parts. (Photo: Twitter/BASARNAS)



The cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called black boxes crucial for the investigation of a plane crash.

The other black box, the flight data recorder, was recovered three days after the crash.



The flight data recorder gathers information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane with enough storage for 25 hours of data, while the cockpit voice recorder keeps track of pilots' conversations and other sounds in the cockpit.



Indonesia launched a renewed search effort on Jan 8 to find the cockpit voice recorder after the plane crashed into the Java Sea in October.



The crash was the world's first of a Boeing 737 MAX jet.



Contact with flight JT610 was lost 13 minutes after it took off on Oct 29 from the capital Jakarta heading north to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.



Investigators said Lion Air kept putting the plane back into service despite repeatedly failing to fix a problem with the airspeed indicator, including on its second-last flight from Bali to Jakarta.

Black box data showed the plane also had an airspeed indicator issue on multiple earlier flights.



Officials show part of the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT610's black box after it was recovered from the Java Sea in the waters off Karawang, Nov 1, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Pradita Utama)



The plane had also flown erratically during a flight the previous evening when it experienced a "technical problem", according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.



"The plane was no longer airworthy and it should not have kept flying," Nurcahyo Utomo, aviation head at the National Transport Safety Committee, told reporters.

Following the incident, Indonesian rescuers began retrieving body parts from the crash site. There were 178 adult passengers, one child, two infants, two pilots and six cabin crew on board.



Authorities eventually called off the grim task of identifying victims of the crash in November, with 125 passengers officially recognised after testing on human remains that filled some 200 body bags.

