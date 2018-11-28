Lion Air jet should have been grounded before fatal flight: Indonesian safety agency

JAKARTA: A Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea last month, killing all 189 people aboard, should have been grounded over a technical problem on a trip prior to the fatal flight, Indonesia's transport safety agency said Wednesday (Nov 28).



"During the flight From Denpasar to Jakarta, the plane was experiencing a technical problem but the pilot decided to continue the flight," Nurcahyo Utomo, aviation head at the National Transport Safety Committee, told reporters.

Advertisement

"In our opinion, the plane was no longer airworthy and it should not have continued" flying, he added.

The transport safety agency released preliminary findings of the crash on Wednesday, saying that Lion Air must improve its safety culture and better document repair work on its plane.

It did not pinpoint a definitive cause of the accident, with a final crash report not likely to be filed until next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigators met with the families of the crash victims hours before the report was released.

