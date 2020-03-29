Eight killed after medical evacuation plane crashes in Manila

MANILA: A medical evacuation plane exploded in a ball of flames during takeoff on Sunday (Mar 29) in the Philippine capital, killing all eight passengers and crew members on board, officials said.

The Lion Air plane was bound from Manila to Japan's Haneda, and burst into flames at the end of the runway at around 8pm, Manila's main airport, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, said.

Vidoe footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.

The twin-jet West Wind 24 was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew members, a patient and a companion, Richard Gordon, a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter.

"The plane caught fire and exploded as it was taking off the NAIA runway," he said.



Photos from our team on the ground. pic.twitter.com/5SYvVxkcZk — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) March 29, 2020

"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.

An investigation by the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the Philippines was under way, the statement said.



This story is developing. Refresh for updates.