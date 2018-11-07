Lion Air plane wing torn in airport runway accident

BENGKULU, Indonesia: A Lion Air plane crashed into a pole at the Fatmawati airport in Bengkulu city on Wednesday (Nov 7) as it was about to take off for Jakarta.

The crash caused its left wing to tear, as well as flight delays involving airlines such as Batik Air, local media reported.

Photos posted by Facebook user Irsan Hidayat showed a large fragment dangling from the wing of the aircraft as people gathered on the tarmac, some holding on to their luggage.

Citing a Lion Air official, CNN Indonesia said another aircraft was deployed to transport the 143 passengers of Lion Air flight JT633 to Jakarta.





The incident comes as authorities continue to search for the bodies of passengers from the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT610, which plunged into the Java Sea en route to Pangkal Pinang. None of the 189 people on board were said to have survived.

A preliminary report on the cause of the tragedy is expected at the end of the month.