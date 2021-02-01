Live updates: Aung San Suu Kyi, other Myanmar leaders detained

Asia

Live updates: Aung San Suu Kyi, other Myanmar leaders detained

Myanmar's military is heaping pressure on Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi looks on as health workers receive a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hospital in Naypyidaw on Jan 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Thet Aung)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

YANGON: Several Myanmar political figures, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, have been detained amid escalating tensions between the country's civilian government and the military.

A spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were "taken" in the early hours of Monday (Feb 1).

The move comes after an election that the army says was fraudulent, an allegation that Myanmar's election commission has rejected.

Follow live as we bring you the latest developments:

Source: CNA/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark