Live updates: Aung San Suu Kyi, other Myanmar leaders detained

YANGON: Several Myanmar political figures, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, have been detained amid escalating tensions between the country's civilian government and the military.



A spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were "taken" in the early hours of Monday (Feb 1).

The move comes after an election that the army says was fraudulent, an allegation that Myanmar's election commission has rejected.

Follow live as we bring you the latest developments: