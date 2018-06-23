Call for locals-only cooks in Malaysia 'just a suggestion', no decision made: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resource Minister M Kula Segaran said on Saturday (Jun 23) that his statement requiring all food establishments in Malaysia to employ only locals as cooks from next year was merely a suggestion and that no firm decision had been made, Malaysian media reported on Saturday (Jun 23).

The clarification came one day after Mr Kula Segaran announced on Friday that only local cooks would be allowed from Jan 1, as part of moves to reduce dependency on foreign labour.

"We want locals to be employed as cooks. There will be no compromise ... We are giving you notice to do it by Dec 31. If you don’t do it we can’t help it," Mr Kula Segaran had said on Friday.

His statement raised concerns among many in the industry, including the Indian Restaurant Operators Association (Prisma) and the Indian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (Presma). Prisma president P Muthusamy told Bernama news agency the decision would have major implications on local restaurants.

On Saturday, Mr Kula Segaran told The Star Online that it was only a "suggestion" and that the Jan 1 date was given because a cut-off period was needed.

He also told The Malaysian Insight that no decision has been made.

"There is no decision yet. We need to discuss with all the stakeholders," he said.

Mr Kula Segaran told The Star Online that the local-only requirement would be applicable only cooks at eateries selling local food, and would not apply to restaurants selling foreign cuisine, high-end restaurants or five-star hotels that require specialised cooks.

“You can’t have a French restaurant hiring local guys, it obviously needs to employ people who are well versed in the cuisine,” he told The Malaysian Insight separately.