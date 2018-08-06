Lombok quake: Buildings in Bali damaged, hospital patients moved out as island shakes

DENPASAR: Several buildings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali were damaged after a 6.9-magnitude quake hit neighbouring Lombok island, according to local media reports.

In Bali, a number of government buildings, a mall and a campus were damaged, according to a local official quoted by Antaranews.

"The buildings include the Bali provincial police headquarters, Bali Galeria Mall in Kuta, Dealer Mazda Sunset Road in Kuta, Stikom campus in Renon, Matahari Mall Sudirman, Cathedral Church in Renon, Serela Kuta and Ngurah Rai Airport," the official said.



He added that at least two houses and a number of Hindu shrines had collapsed.

A Balinese temple is seen partially collapsed in Bandung on Bali island after a major earthquake rocked neighbouring Lombok island. (Gung Aji Ngurah/AFP)

Sanglah hospital, in Bali's provincial capital Denpasar, moved all its patients outdoors after the quake struck.

Patients were moved to the car park and an outdoor corridor to ensure their safety, after the hospital building's ceilings were damaged.

The latest tremor had a magnitude of 6.9 and struck just 15km underground. (Image: US Geological Survey)

"For a while we will place patients here in the parking lot and gymnastics yard, also in the hallway of the hospital. And we will build emergency tents with assistance from BPBD (Local Disaster Mitigation Agency), so that we can gather all patients there so that our medical teams and nurses can concentrate more on handling patients," the hospital's medical director Ketut Sudartana said.



Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hospitals, hotels and restaurants.

Operations were not disrupted at the international airports in Lombok and Bali, officials said.



Agung Widodo, a resident of Bali's main town of Denpasar, said he felt two strong tremors.

"The first one lasted quite a while, the second one was only about two to five seconds. The first one was the bigger one," he told AFP.



"All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets," said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist. "A lot of officials were urging people not to panic."



The shallow quake hit northern Lombok just 15km underground and was followed by two further secondary quakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks.

