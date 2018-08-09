Indonesia's Lombok hit by another strong quake

MATARAM, Indonesia: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Indonesia's Lombok island on Thursday (Aug 9), according to the country's meteorology and geophysics agency.

A Reuters witness said the latest quake sent people into the streets in panic and caused buildings to collapse.



According to the US Geological Survey, the quake measured 5.9 and occurred at a depth of 10km with its epicentre in the northwest of the island.



A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Indonesia's Lombok island on Thursday (Aug 9). (Photo: USGS)

The latest quake was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 164 people and damaged thousands of houses.



