Lombok quake: Malaysia to bring home climber's remains as soon as possible

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will bring home the remains of the Malaysian woman who was killed in the earthquake in Lombok on Sunday (Jul 29) as soon as possible, said Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The victim, identified as Siti Nur Ismawida, 30, was with 17 other Malaysians who were on a mission to scale the volcanic Mount Rinjani.

Advertisement

The victim was killed by falling building debris, while six others were reportedly injured.

“The Malaysian government will strive to immediately bring home her remains,” she said in a Twitter post.

Dr Wan Azizah also conveyed her condolences to the victim’s family, saying she prayed that they would be given the strength to get through this tragedy.

3. Kerajaan Malaysia akan berusaha untuk segera mengenalpasti wanita tersebut, dan akan membawa jenazah tersebut pulang ke tanah air. — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) July 29, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full details pertaining to the victim and the group of climbers from Malaysia have not yet been obtained and the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia is seeking full information on the incident.

The temblor shook the region of West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok at 5.47am on Sunday, causing people to flee homes and buildings. At least 14 people are dead and 162 injured.