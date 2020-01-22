Macau confirms first case of Wuhan virus: Reports

HONG KONG: Macau confirmed on Wednesday (Jan 22) its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

The patient is a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan, RTHK reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was hospitalised with pneumonia and fever on Tuesday, two days after arriving in Macau via a high-speed train to Zhuhai.

The woman is believed to have spent most of her time in a casino while in Macau.

The death toll from the new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The virus, originating in Wuhan at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

The virus has also been detected in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan and the United States confirmed its first case on Tuesday.

The virus has caused alarm in China and abroad because of its genetic similarities to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

A prominent expert from China's National Health Commission confirmed this week that the virus can be passed between people.

The coronavirus is transmitted via the respiratory tract and there "is the possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease", National Health Commission vice minister Li Bin said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Fifteen medical personnel are among those infected in China. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. The viral infection can cause pneumonia and can be passed from person to person.

Though the origin of the virus has yet to be identified, WHO said the primary source was probably animal. Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to Wuhan's seafood market.