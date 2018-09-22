MACC says working to bring back 1MDB-linked assets, including jet currently in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Overseas assets allegedly purchased using funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) are in the process of being recovered, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said on Saturday (Sep 22).

The assets include the RM143 million (US$35 million) Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft that is currently in Singapore, three paintings worth a total of RM400 million, as well as properties in several countries, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki told Bernama Radio.

The aircraft belongs to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. The three paintings were reportedly by artists Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso.

Azam said that Mutual Legal Assistances were obtained for several countries through the Attorney-General's Chambers. A team has been sent to those countries to recover the assets.



"One of our investigation's objectives was to recover assets linked to 1MDB that are currently outside of the country. This is why we need assistance from countries such as Singapore, Switzerland and the United States of America to complete the investigation," he said.

"For example, we have recovered the Equanimity superyacht with Indonesia's assistance," he added. The superyacht arrived in Malaysia on Aug 7 following a request by the US Department of Justice.

If the assets cannot be recovered, MACC will seek to obtain them in the form of cash, Azam said.

On whether international celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio would need to visit Malaysia to assist with investigations and record a statement, Azam said that there was no need as MACC officers were able to gather their statements with the help of authorities from the respective countries.

It was earlier reported that Jho Low had given artwork allegedly bought with funds misappropriated from 1MDB to the Wolf of Wall Street actor.