PM Mahathir needs to clarify appointment of new Malaysian anti-corruption chief: Anwar

PERMATANG PAUH: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Jun 6) that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad needs to clarify the appointment of Ms Latheefa Beebi Koya as the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner at the proper forums.

Anwar said the decision to appoint Latheefa, a lawyer and member of PKR, was made by the prime minister and that he only came to know of it from the announcement.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Latheefa was named to the post effective Jun 1, replacing Mohd Shukri Abdull who quit before his tenure was to end in 2020.

Mahathir commented afterwards that he did not consult the Cabinet prior to the appointment.

According to Anwar, clarifications must be made on matters such as the reason why Cabinet was not informed, and how the appointment was allegedly not in line with the MACC Act and also violated the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto.

“Of course clarification is required, as this is what we promised, but we should only use proper forums such as in the Cabinet or the Pakatan leadership council if we want to raise and seek proper clarification," he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya dinner at Masjid Kubang Semang.

"Manifesto (was) not complied with and seen as a political appointment ... I find it necessary to explain to the public the issue (of) why the manifesto was not fully observed and respected, although I think Latheefa has the necessary credentials for the position."



Anwar, who is the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, said he had agreed to give the prime minister time and space to clarify the appointment at the proper platforms.

"Nonetheless, our duty is to ensure the effectiveness in the administration of the government as we have been given the commitment to support the government administration under the leadership of Mahathir," he said.

"We will ensure MACC remains independent and those given the task be seen as very professional and not to be dragged by political affiliation and faction affiliation. This concern has been expressed."

Latheefa has since announced her resignation as a PKR member to take up the MACC role. This had been accepted by the party and it should not become an issue, said Anwar.