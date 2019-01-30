Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off east Taiwan: USGS

TAIPEI: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck off Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan 30), the US Geological Survey said, shaking buildings in the capital Taipei.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Advertisement

The quake struck about 92km east of Hualien county, on the east coast of the island, at a depth of 19.8km.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, the quake hit at about 1.20pm local time. It was felt most strongly in Taitung county, which registered a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Last February, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Hualien city just before midnight, killing 17 people. Most of the victims were trapped in a building which had partially collapsed.