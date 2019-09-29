Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines

MANILA: A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the province of Davao Occidental in the southern Philippines on Sunday (Sep 29) morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage but several aftershocks were felt, Phivolcs said in its advisory.

The epicentre was 126km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.



This is a developing story, Please refresh for updates.