Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Indonesia's Lombok

INDONESIA: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck in the sea 124 km (75 miles) north-northeast of the holiday island of Lombok, Indonesia, on Sunday (Aug 19) at a very shallow depth of 1 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Earlier on Sunday a tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the island, where an earthquake earlier this month killed more than 430 people. The tremors led to minor injuries and limited damage.

Just felt an #earthquake in Seminyak, Bali, 11pm local time. About 45 seconds of movement, no damage, no panic, but scary. Many hotel guests probably asleep — Mark Hodson (@101holidays) August 19, 2018

Disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho had said via Twitter on Sunday that activity on the island was normal and Mount Rinjani, where hundreds of trekkers were stranded after the Jul 29 quake, was closed and there were no tourists there.



Lombok, just east of Bali, the southeast Asian country's most famous tourist destination, has been rocked by a series of quakes and aftershocks since Jul 29, including a 6.9-magnitude tremor on Aug 5.



Lombok suffered damage running to more than 5 trillion rupiah (US$342 million) from the Aug 5 earthquake, authorities said last week, putting the death toll at more than 430.

More than 350,000 people fled their homes after that quake to take refuge in government-provided tents or makeshift structures in open fields. Authorities said aid was slow getting to some of the hardest-hit areas as they are remote.

