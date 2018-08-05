Magnitude 7 quake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island, 19 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia: A major earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday (Aug 5) killed at least 19 people, injured dozens and damaged buildings, officials said.



The seven-magnitude tremor struck just 10 kilometres underground, according to the US Geological Survey.

Advertisement

It was followed by two light to moderate secondary quakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks.

The latest tremor had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10 kilometres underground (US Geological Survey).

"The latest data we have 19 people are dead at Tanjung Hospital (North Lombok)," Agus Hendra Sanjaya, Mataram search and rescue spokesman, told AFP.

Many buildings are thought to have been damaged by the quake in Lombok's main city of Mataram, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They are mostly buildings with weak construction material," Nugroho said.

Among the dead are a one-year-old and a 72-year-old, he said, adding that at least 52 people were injured.



Residents in Mataram described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP.

Electricity was knocked out in several parts of the city and patients were evacuated from the main hospital, witnesses and officials said.

Pictures showed patients lying on their beds outside the clinic while doctors in blue scrubs attended to them.

Hospital patients and relatives wait outside after being evacuated after an earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island, in Mataram on Aug 5, 2018. (Photo: AFP / Rita Siswati)

Singapore's Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who was in Lombok for a security conference when the earthquake struck, described on Facebook how his hotel room on the 10th floor shook violently.

"Walls cracked, it was quite impossible to stand up," he said.



AIRPORT OPERATIONS NORMAL

Officials issued a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled, but seawater poured into two villages, senior disaster agency official Dwikorita Karnawati told local TV.



The quake caused light damage as far away as the Javanese city of Bandung, some 955 kilometres from Mataram, but was felt strongly on the neighbouring resort island of Bali.



People could be heard screaming as locals and tourists ran onto the road.



Foreign tourists and hotel staff stand on the street after being evacuated in Bali's capital Denpasar, after a major earthquake rocked neighbouring Lombok island. (Hendra Broetal/AFP)

Agung Widodo, a resident of Bali's main town of Denpasar, said he felt two strong tremors.

"The first one lasted quite a while, the second one was only about 2-5 seconds. The first one was the bigger one," he told AFP.

Bali's international airport suffered damage inside the terminal but the runway was unaffected and operations had returned to normal, disaster agency officials said.

Facilities at Lombok's main airport were also unaffected, although passengers were briefly evacuated from the main terminal.

Early reports suggest the quake wrecked buildings in several districts across Bali.

Some of those affected by the earthquake took to Twitter to describe the ordeal, with one user claiming it was the "strongest quake" they had felt in years.



Back in the house now. That was an attention getter. Strongest quake we’ve felt in the 13 years we’ve been here. Much stronger than the last one in Lombok that we felt in Bali

Hope everyone in Lombok is safe — Bali_chris (@Bali_chris) August 5, 2018





Residents in Lombok's main city Mataram described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, a local resident in Mataram, told AFP.

Holidaymakers in Bali reportedly felt the effects of the 7.0-magnitude quake, including supermodel Chrissy Teigen who is there on holiday with her husband John Legend.

So many aftershocks 😩😩😩 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018





Just having a lovely dinner at Sardine in Seminyak and I feel the ground moving from under me. It’s a twenty to thirty second earthquake. Life sure throws up some surprises when you’re having fun!!! #Earthquake #Bali #Seminyak #indonesia #ringoffire — Lance Alexander (@LanceCNA) August 5, 2018

Indonesian authorities also warned of aftershocks of about a 5.6 magnitude, while the United States Geological Survey picked up several aftershocks ranging from a magnitude of 4.4 to 6.9.



#Gempa Mag:5.6, 05/08/2018 19:49:52 (Pusat gempa di darat 15 km BaratLaut Lombok Utara), Kedlmn:10 Km Dirasakan (MMI) III-IV Kuta, #BMKG — BMKG (@infoBMKG) August 5, 2018





People were seen running out of houses, hotels and restaurants in Bali.

"All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets," said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

"A lot of officials were urging people not to panic."

An ambulance rushes out of the hospital after an earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island, in Mataram on Aug 5, 2018. (Photo: AFP / Rita Siswati)

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors.



The tremor came a week after a shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the island, killing 17 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.

It triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.