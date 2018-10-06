Mahathir to join Anwar for political rally in Port Dickson on Monday

PORT DICKSON: Leaders of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, will join Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Anwar Ibrahim at a political rally in Port Dickson on Monday (Oct 8) night.



Speaking at a press conference at PKR’s Port Dickson headquarters on Saturday (Oct 6) morning, Malaysia's Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the rally will be attended by Mr Anwar, who is the leader of PKR, Dr Mahathir, leader of Bersatu, Mohamad Sabu, president of Amanah, as well as either of the Democratic Action Party leaders, Lim Kit Siang or Lim Guan Eng.



The rally will start at 8pm and is set to take place at Batu 6 Gateway in Bagan Pinang, added Mr Saifuddin, who is also PKR’s secretary-general.



Dr Mahathir had told reporters on Friday that he would be in Port Dickson to lend his support for Mr Anwar’s by-election campaign.



Mr Anwar is expected to take over from Dr Mahathir as prime minister in two years, as agreed by the members of the PH coalition.



Winning the Port Dickson by-election will pave the way for Mr Anwar’s return to Parliament and subsequently, his take-over of Dr Mahathir.



Dr Mahathir explained on Friday that he made the decision to join Anwar following public criticism that he would not campaign for Mr Anwar in Port Dickson.



Dr Mahathir said he hoped his decision would also help dispel rumours of a strained relationship between the two leaders.



"A lot of people making all kinds of remarks against me. So I (will) go there," he told a press conference after the PH presidential council meeting.



Commenting on his decision, Mr Saifuddin said Dr Mahathir’s presence in Port Dickson will be “significant” and will boost Mr Anwar’s campaign and “excite voters” in Port Dickson.



For the rally, Mr Saifuddin said he is expecting a large turnout of up to 10,000 people.



“If Tun (Mahathir) comes, he will be like a magnet, attracting people to come and listen,” he said.

