‘As long as I am alive, I won’t let Malaysia fall’: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday (Apr 29) said he will not allow Malaysia to flounder and fall, for as long as he lives.

Speaking at a conference on organisational management, he said he was aware that Malaysia faces many challenges and these can seem insurmountable at times.

Advertisement

"For long as I live, I will try not to allow this nation of ours to flounder and fall, to lose dignity and sense of purpose,” he stated.

“We have prevailed in the past and we will hopefully prevail now and, in the future.”

Concerns over rising costs and racial politics, among other issues, have plagued the Pakatan Harapan administration nearly a year after it took power.

An opinion poll last week showed that fewer than half of Malaysians approve of Dr Mahathir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has promised to serve as an interim prime minister, before handing over to Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Anwar Ibrahim within two years.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir said what is important in managing a nation is to find common ground and common purposes, so as to rally people.

“Since I was the Prime Minister in the first round, I was frequently asked what were my secrets for being able to manage a nation that is so diverse - almost each segment (of society) has a different set of demands and priorities,” he said.

"There are no secrets other than the most basic and logical concepts when we are dealing with a diverse group of people. Once we established the common grounds and purposes, we can build on them,” he said.

During the event, the 93-year old leader received the Visionary Leader and Nation Builder Award.

“Helping our own people to come together and agreeing to develop and build our country is our duty and it is an act of selflessness since we too will and have reaped the benefits of living in a successful nation.”

