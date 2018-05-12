Mahathir names 3 ministers; says he prevented Najib from leaving country

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday (May 12) announced his picks for three key positions in his Cabinet.

Lim Guan Eng, a former banker and a qualified chartered accountant, was named as Malaysia's new finance minister. Mahathir also named former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin as the home or interior minister and Mohamad Sabu, a long-time opposition politician, as the defence minister.



Seven other ministerial positions have not been decided, Mahathir said.

When asked if he instructed the Immigration Department to impose a travel ban on former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife, Mahathir said yes.

"It is true that I prevented Najib and his wife from (leaving) the country," he said.



There is sufficient evidence for an investigation into things done by the former prime minister, he said, adding that the rule of law will apply.

NEW GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW ALL FOREIGN CONTRACTS

The new Malaysian government will review all foreign contracts and projects, including the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project, Dr Mahathir said.



Mahathir also said a "council of elders" will be appointed to advise the new government on economic and financial matters for the next 100 days. Former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, former central bank governor Zeti Akhthar Aziz and business tycoon Robert Kuok were among those appointed to the council.

