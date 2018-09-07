Mahathir defends RM50 minimum wage hike, says Malaysia has debts to pay

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (Sep 7) defended the government's decision to increase minimum wages by only RM50 (S$16.60), saying that a big part of government funds were being used to pay debts.

Malaysia announced earlier this week that the minimum wage for the private sector will be raised to RM1,050 per month from RM1,000 for the peninsula and RM920 for East Malaysia, effective Jan 1 next year.

Advertisement

“Some are of the opinion that RM1,800 is most suitable (as minimum wage), there are others who say RM1,500 is more suitable," said Mahathir during a press conference.

Mahathir explained that the Pakatan Harapan government is currently unable to increase expenditure due to the debt burden the country faces.

"We must remember we are competing with other countries. If our costs increase very much, we will lose our competitive edge,” he added.

The announcement drew flak from Pakatan lawmakers and the Malaysian Trade Union Congress, saying that the RM50 increase was an insult to the 14-million strong workforce who supported Pakatan in the election, reported The Star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision was based on the recommendations by the National Wages Consultative Council’s review on the Minimum Wage Order for 2016.

Pakatan Harapan - which took power for the first time in May - had promised to equalise wages across the country within its first 100 days in office and raise the statutory minimum to RM1,500 within its first five-year term.