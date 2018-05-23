No more gifts please, says Mahathir family; prime minister not moving to Seri Perdana

SINGAPORE: The wife of Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has had to ask well wishers not to send the pair any more gifts.

The message was conveyed through their daughter Marina Mahathir in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 23).

"Mum has asked me to pass a message to all of you," she wrote.

"Ever since the election win two weeks ago, she has received so many well wishes from so many of you, congratulating her and Dad. She is very grateful and appreciative of your kind thoughts, prayers and messages.

"However accompanying many of these congratulations are flowers, food and other gifts."

Ms Marina added that her mother asked that there be "no more gifts sent", firstly because of a rule in the Pakatan Harapan government that no politician is allowed to receive gifts other than flowers or food.

In addition, Dr Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah will not be moving to Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, but will continue living in their own home, she added.

"It's comfortable but really does not have space for any more stuff."

Said Ms Marina: "She seeks your understanding to please not send anything for her, even though Raya is coming. Instead she requests that you please make donations to any charity of your choice. That would please her very much."



