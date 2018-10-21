'I can resign today': Mahathir's meeting with Langkawi taxi drivers over Grab turns chaotic

LANGKAWI: A meeting between Malaysia's prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and members of the taxi drivers association on Sunday (Oct 21) in Langkawi was disrupted when it turned chaotic.

Some drivers shouted and walked out of the room in disagreement with the Langkawi member of parliament on ride-hailing firm Grab.

About 10 taxi drivers shouted offensive words, according to Bernama, and walked out of the room after the prime minister said he would continue to find the best way to resolve the issue for the benefit of all quarters.



When the situation calmed down, Dr Mahathir said as the prime minister he was only trying to help the taxi drivers.

“If (you) don’t believe that I can (help), do yourself. See what happens. I want to help, but if you don’t help me, I cannot help.

“It’s not that I want to be a Prime Minister. I have retired, but people call me back, that’s why I came. If you don't want me to be the Prime Minister, I can resign today, it’s no problem for me,” he added.

On Wednesday, more than 100 taxi drivers protested outside the ministry of finance in Putrajaya following reports that the government may work with Grab to provide transport services at MRT stations.

The finance minister's political secretary Tony Pua had suggested that Grab could replace feeder bus services to train stations.



Transport minister Anthony Loke clarified on Wednesday that his ministry has no plans to replace feeder buses with ride-haling services at MRT stations.



He said Pua’s statement was “just a proposal”.

