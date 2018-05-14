Mahathir meets with Malaysia's secretaries-general of ministries

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's new prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has met with the secretaries-general of ministries in his office in Putrajaya to explain, among other things, what will be happening in the next few months.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had promised to fulfill 10 pledges within their first 100 days in office. Among them, abolishing the goods and services tax rolled out by former prime minister Najib Razak, as well as investigating scandals including those involving the state investment firm once advised by Mr Najib, 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah is also paying a visit to the new government - the first foreign leader to do so since PH won the May 9 polls.