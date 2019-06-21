PM Mahathir vows not to leave Malaysia 'in shambles' before handing over to Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has vowed not to leave Malaysia in shambles when he eventually steps down as prime minister, and passes on the baton to People's Justice Party (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim.

“The last thing I want to do is to go away leaving this country in shambles like the previous (prime minister),” said Dr Mahathir at a session on The Future Of Malaysia And Asean at the 5th Bloomberg Asean Business Summit in Bangkok.

"So I am working hard for the country to the best of my ability, and hopefully we’ll be able to make corrections and solve most of the problems we’ve inherited (from the previous government)," he added.

Responding to a question, Dr Mahathir said he will stick to his promise to pass on the baton to Dr Anwar.

When asked whether Dr Anwar was ready for the job, he said: “It’s not a question of whether he is ready or not. I made a promise and I’ll keep to my promise."

"WE DON'T LIKE CHANGING MINISTERS TOO OFTEN"

Dr Mahathir also spoke about his Cabinet, saying that there will not be any reshuffle at the moment and he will only do so if there is a necessity.

"When you reshuffle the Cabinet, you cause a lot of heartaches to many people; they may react in a way that is detrimental to good relations," he said.

"I don’t casually remove people, putting in new people. I haven’t done that before and I will not do that now."

Dr Mahathir added that his Cabinet works very well together as a team.

“In most countries after a change of government, there will be people thrown out, taken in,” he said.

"That kind of thing happens in other countries, but in Malaysia we don’t like changing ministers too often."

The prime minister expressed hope that young people in Malaysia will be sensitive about developments surrounding their country.

“They should have a love for the country and be willing to build Malaysia to become a developed country,” said Dr Mahathir.

He also said that the younger generation should value the older generation for their experience.