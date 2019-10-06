'Don’t ask others' to restore our dignity, Malaysia PM Mahathir tells Malays

SHAH ALAM: Only the Malays can restore their own dignity and they must stop expecting others to do it for them, Malaysia's Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday (Oct 6).

Speaking at the Malay Dignity Congress, Dr Mahathir also said even the government led by a Malay leader could not restore the dignity of the Malays if they refused to strive for the betterment of the community.

“Don’t ask others to do something to restore our dignity. We, the Malays, are the ones who have to restore the dignity of the Malays,” he added.

Dr Mahathir explained that the government could only do as much as providing opportunities for the Malays to participate in various fields in the country in a bid to restore the dignity of the Malays.

While the government will weigh the proposed resolution by the congress that aims to lift the malay dignity, Dr Mahathir said not all their demands will be acceded such as the proposal for a single stream national school system that has raised concerns of vernacular schools https://t.co/h0WYB3UGhv pic.twitter.com/fKpuIkD9Xo — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) October 6, 2019

However, he said the efforts would be difficult if the Malay people were hesitant to participate and make optimal use of the opportunities made available by the government.

“The (restoration of) Malay dignity depends on our performance. If we are capable of administering our country well, making optimal use of every opportunity, working very well, producing good consumer products, then nobody can take away our dignity,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said this when addressing the Congress attended by thousands of what he described as the ‘awakened’ Malays, including leaders and representatives of Malay political parties, academia and non-governmental organisations.