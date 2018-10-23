'I'm not a magician': Mahathir on how it's more difficult now being a prime minister

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad admitted that being Malaysia's leader in today’s political scenario was more difficult and challenging as he was no longer leading a dominant party in the ruling government.

The 93-year-old on Monday (Oct 22) said that the situation now was very different from the time when he held office for 22 years, which was from 1981 to 1993.



“Back then, I was leading a dominant party with the biggest voice, what we (the party) proposed will definitely get support.

“Now, we have four parties in (the ruling) Pakatan Harapan (PH) with each having its own ideology. So, if I want to make a decision, I have to convince all the parties in PH,” he said during a talk show.

Dr Mahathir added that when he first took over the prime minister’s office in 1981, the government and administration of the country were in order, and he just had to make decisions and the government machinery would do the work.

Unfortunately this time around, he said, he had to deal with the damage in the country’s finance and administration machinery left behind by the previous ruling government.

Dr Mahathir also mentioned that he was "afraid" of people's expectations of the government.



"I am afraid of the people’s expectations. They think that I can make something happen until it succeeds," The New Straits Times quoted him as saying.

"But I admit, I’m not a magician who can fix everything and create success in the blink of an eye.”

Dr Mahathir said he also had to adjust his mindset to be compatible with the ideas of socialism and liberalism prevalent within PH leaders.

“Some ideas have a semblance of socialism, some of liberalism, and I have to translate some things in a way that it can best suit both ideas,” he said.



He also opined that the current government needed the opposition in the parliament to ensure check and balance in the country’s administration.

“The opposition is important. If we don’t have opposition, it will be like looking in the mirror, we may look beautiful in our eyes, but others may not think so,” he said.

On the allegations that he had been flip-flopping and always changing stands, Dr Mahathir said it was because the PH government was unable to implement all its election manifesto and had to make some adjustments due to the country’s current financial situation.

“If people want to say I’m flip-flopping, so be it,” he added.