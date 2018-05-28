New Malaysian government will continue to ensure civil rights of all races: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (May 28) that despite the changes in the country’s administration, the new government will continue to protect and uphold the federal constitution and ensure the civil rights and liberties of all races.

In his 2018 Vesak Day message, the prime minister also gave assurance that the civil rights and liberties of all races, including the minorities, were well protected under the constitution and the laws of the country.

“The Malaysian society of different races, languages, religions and cultures are used to celebrating religious festivals together. This is one of Malaysia’s many specialties.

“It is also a manifestation of the freedom of religion practised in Malaysia and this freedom is not limited to religion, but also freedom of language, customs and cultures,” he said.

However, Dr Mahathir explained that the liberties enjoyed today must be responsibly preserved and protected so that it would not be marred by extreme actions that could shake the harmonious relationship among the races.

He said that the people must not only practice tolerance, but must also accept each other’s differences.

On the Vesak Day celebration, Dr Mahathir said that although it was to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Buddhism, Gautama Buddha, the main objective was to encourage people to do good.

“Hopefully with all our efforts, Malaysia will bounce back to become a progressive and prosperous country," he said.