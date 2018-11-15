No Cabinet reshuffle as yet: Malaysia PM Mahathir

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday (Nov 15) that he has not considered reshuffling his Cabinet as yet because it is just six months old.



“I am not going to, but Pakatan Harapan may want (to). They might want, they might insist. Then, I have to consider. But on my part, I have not decided about reshuffling (the Cabinet),” he said.



The chairman of the Pakatan Harapan coalition was speaking at the end of the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore.

Dr Mahathir was asked about a possible reshuffling of his Cabinet, days after Parti Keadilan Rakyat - one of the coalition's component parties - concluded its party elections.



In September, Dr Mahathir stated his dissatisfaction with the achievement and performance of Cabinet ministers since they were appointed to their respective portfolios in the new government.



“It is difficult to assess the performance of Cabinet ministers. I do not want to be changing because it leads to lack of confidence,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also said that underperforming ministers would be given a chance.

“They are new and we need to talk to them. I must admit they are not familiar with being in the government. They are familiar with being in the opposition. So, some of the things they do reflect their positions as opposition.”

When asked how much more time would be afforded to those ministers, Dr Mahathir said: “I cannot say.”