Malaysian officials will not take sides when fighting corruption: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given his assurance that local officials will take action against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members or leaders who are awarded government contracts inappropriately.

The Bersatu chairman said action will be taken against those people no matter what their ranks are.

Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition pulled off a shock victory at the Malaysian general election in May, ending the rule of Barisan Nasional, which had led the country for six decades since independence.

“We are against corruption. Some of our people are very capable. They have been discriminated during the last government. So I think now they have the chance, even in the tender of whatever contracts. So if they get a contract, don’t assume that it is because they are from the party.

“They are equally capable and should be willing because now, there will be no discrimination as practised in the last government. The right channel is the tender process. We can’t be assured of anything but there is the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),” he told the media after concluding the second Bersatu annual general assembly.

Dr Mahathir said if they did anything wrong, the MACC would descend upon them, no matter what their rankings.

The contract issue was raised by Bersatu Armada (Youth) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who warned all party members against adopting the culture of seeking business contracts and positions in the party.

However, Syed Saddiq's call was disagreed to by Bersatu vice-president Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman who felt that all division heads must get the necessary opportunities so that they can financially afford to defend their party positions especially in facing the general election.

With regard to deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir’s proposal for a one-man-one-vote system during party election scheduled next year, Dr Mahathir said that this matter would be decided at the supreme leadership council soon.

“That is his proposal, we will have to consider it, of course in the usual manner,” he added.