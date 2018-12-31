Mahathir prays for greater success for Malaysia in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday (Dec 31) prayed that the new year of 2019 would give greater meaning to Malaysians and encourage all of them to create greater success stories.

He said Malaysians had gone through a very challenging year in 2018.

“It is hoped that all the resolutions made early this year have been successfully achieved.

"I pray that all our successes and failures will also serve as a lesson to us. May the new year give greater meaning to all of us and encourage us to strive for greater success," he said in a short video clip posted on social media.

Semoga kehadiran tahun baru ini memberi makna yang besar kepada kita semua dan memberi kita dorongan untuk terus berusaha untuk mencapai kejayaan yang lebih tinggi.



Selamat Menyambut Tahun Baru 2019 kepada semua rakyat Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/55Aj4aD9uc — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) December 31, 2018

In the minute-long video clip, Mahathir, and on behalf of his wife, Siti Hasmah Mod Ali, also wished Happy New Year to all Malaysians.

