PM Mahathir's swearing-in: Highlights

10 May 2018 07:41AM (Updated: 11 May 2018 12:30AM )

Dr Mahathir Mohamad was on Thursday (May 10) officially sworn in as the Prime Minister of Malaysia, a day after his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won the country's 14th general election in a stunning upset.

PH secured a simple majority after winning 113 seats in the 222-seat federal parliament, ending the Barisan Nasional's (BN) six-decade reign.

In a statement issued earlier Thursday evening, the palace said Dr Mahathir had been invited to form a federal government.

It also "strongly refuted" allegations that Dr Mahathir's appointment as prime minister had been delayed.



