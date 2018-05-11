Mahathir's son, Mukhriz, sworn in as Kedah chief minister

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Just like his father, Mukhriz Mahathir also created history when he was appointed the 13th chief minister of Kedah on Friday after Pakatan Harapan (PH) succeeded in forming the state government.

Mukhriz, 53, took the oath of office as the Menteri Besar for the second time before Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah of Kedah in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Balairung Seri Kecil, Istana Anak Bukit.

Mukhriz Mahathir has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Kedah pic.twitter.com/4OTezyWThH — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) May 11, 2018

Mukhriz, who had been state UMNO chief before, was first appointed MB of Kedah in May 2013 after the Barisan Nasional wrested the state from the ruling opposition Pakatan Rakyat coalition in the 13th general election.

His father, Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

However, Mukhriz, had to step down as chief minister of Kedah in February 2016 after he criticised then-PM Najib Razak.

He then joined his father and several other UMNO leaders who were sacked from the party to form Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and was subsequently appointed deputy president of PPBM.

Mukhriz’s appointment as the new menteri besar ended the wait of Kedahans on the formation the state government as no party had won a simple majority in the general election on Wednesday.

Pakatan Harapan won 18 out of the 36 seats in the state assembly while Barisan Nasional won three. Another party, Parti Islam SeMalaysia, secured 15 seats.

Mukhriz won the Jerlun parliamentary seat and Jitra state seat.

Mukhriz’s wife Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria and other state PH leaders were in attendance.