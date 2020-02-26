Mahathir says time for him to step down has not come yet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that the time for him to step down has not come yet.

In a televised address, he said that he had resigned to give parliamentarians a chance to decide who would succeed him.

“If it is true that I still command the support, I will come back. If not, I will accept anyone who has been chosen,” he said.

“The opportunity to change leadership is there. But I feel, because I have the support of both sides, the time for me to step down has not come yet.”

He added: “In my opinion, politics and parties should be set aside for the time being. If allowed, I will choose a way of governing that does not favour any parties. Only the country’s interests will be prioritised."

Mahathir Mohamad may emerge even stronger from the latest round of Malaysian political machinations AFP/Mohd RASFAN

Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation on Monday.

The king accepted his resignation on the same day, and appointed Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister. All ministers were relieved of their duties.

RESIGNED TO QUASH "POWER HUNGRY" ACCUSATIONS

"There were many reasons for my resignation, but it is enough for me to say that I felt that I had support from all parties such that I did not know which party to support," said Dr Mahathir.

"There have also been accusations that I did not want to resign and was power hungry. So I resigned because I don't think of power as the be all and end all."

For him, status and power are merely "a means to an end", a tool to achieve the objective of "the good of the country", added Dr Mahathir.

He was also "sorry" if his resignation "was wrong", saying: "As a normal human being, I'm not spared from making mistakes."

But now that the king has appointed him as interim PM, Dr Mahathir said: "I know that whatever I do, I will be challenged and rejected by many, but maybe some will support me."

"Politicians and political parties prioritise politics too much until they forget the country is facing economic and health problems," he added.

