Mahathir speaks out against arrest of man who allegedly insulted him

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday (May 18) he did not agree with the police for arresting a man who allegedly insulted him online.

Langkawi police said on Thursday that the suspect was arrested after representatives of several non-govermental organisations filed a report, accusing him of making "excessively insulting statements" against Dr Mahathir and Islam on Facebook.



The NGOs who made the police report were not named.

The suspect was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, said the police.



In a tweet, Dr Mahathir spoke out against the police action, saying: "I do not agree with the actions taken on those who have criticised me. I have informed the police about this. This law will be reviewed when parliament convenes later."

Dr Mahathir's stand was reiterated by the chief of his party's youth wing, Syed Saddiq.

"Met up with the prime minister and he gave assurance that his critics will be protected and not supressed," he said in a tweet.

Days after being sworn in as Malaysia's seventh prime minister, Dr Mahathir had pledged to review some laws enacted by the Najib Razak administration, including the "fake news law" which was hurriedly passed before the elections.

