Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Beijing: Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 5, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 31 from 27 reported a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,482, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

