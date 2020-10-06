Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street in Chengdu
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China Sep 8, 2020. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

Beijing: Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 5, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 31 from 27 reported a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,482, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/kv

