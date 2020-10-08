Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Beijing Railway Station during holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen outside Beijing Railway Station, during the holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in China Oct 1, 2020. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 7, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Oct 8).

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new aysmptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 24 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,500, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark