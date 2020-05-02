Mainland China reports one new COVID-19 case

BEIJING: China reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday (May 1), down from 12 a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed on Saturday.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, down from six imported cases a day earlier. China reported no domestic transmission cases down from six the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHC also reported 20 new asymptomatic cases for May 1, down from 25 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,875. With no new deaths on Friday, the toll remained at 4,633.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Companies, schools and individuals across China are lining up to be tested for the virus as the country rises back to normal life after largely taming the epidemic.

Biotech firms are ramping up production of test kits with demand growing despite lingering questions over their accuracy, while the government is pushing for more testing.

Where most testing had previously focused on those with symptoms, especially in the central city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged, demand is now soaring across China.



Beijing has seen some of the most strident demand, with many taking the test before business trips, and a drive-through service set up in one of the capital's districts.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram