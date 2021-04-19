Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: People fill forms before receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site, during a government-organised visit, in Beijing, on Jan 15, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Apr 18, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday (Apr 19).

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,510, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

Source: Reuters/ga

