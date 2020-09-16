Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk across a street at a shopping area in Beijing, China August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Sep 15), up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 16 from nine a day earlier, but China does not count them as confirmed cases.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 85,214, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/aa

