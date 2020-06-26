Mainland China reports 13 new coronavirus cases, including 11 in Beijing

New outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
People wear protective masks as they walk in a former industrial park that has been converted to an art district on the Dragon Boat Festival public holiday after a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING: China's health authority on Friday (Jun 26) reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 25, down from 19 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 11 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 13 a day earlier.

As of Jun 25, mainland China had a total of 83,462 confirmed coronavirus cases.

