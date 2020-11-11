Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov 10, down from 22 reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (Nov 11).

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Anhui, the first such infection in the eastern Chinese province since Feb 27.

The other 16 cases were imported infections originating from overseas, it said.

The commission also said the number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 15 from 25 reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 86,284, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

