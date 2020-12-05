Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases for Friday

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday (Dec 5).

The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections. It reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,601. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram