Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases for Friday
SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday (Dec 5).
The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections. It reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,601. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram