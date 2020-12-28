Mainland China reports 21 new COVID cases, including 6 in Liaoning

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 27, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday (Dec 28).

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

Six local transmission were all in Liaoning province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from 15 cases a day earlier.

Separately, Beijing has tightened COVID-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause a spike in cases in the capital, as it had reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,976, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

