Mainland China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Apr 28), up from six reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,858.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from three a day earlier.

New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.

