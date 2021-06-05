Mainland China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on Jun 4
SHANGHAI: China reported on Saturday (Jun 5) 24 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Jun 4, the same number as a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement.
Of the new infections, 11 were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the 13 local cases were all in southern Guangdong province.
There were no new deaths.
China also reported 28 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 21 a day earlier.
As of Jun 4, China had a total of 91,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
